Brunswick County man will serve minimum of 46 years for child sex crimes

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - After a lengthy trial, a Brunswick County jury convicted a man of several child sex charges.
Sean Michael Lent, 25, was convicted of second degree rape, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child, incest, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child Wednesday afternoon.
Lent’s trial began on Tuesday, January 21. A judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 554 months in prison.
Lent was arrested in June of 2019. According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Nov. 2, 2014, and Nov. 2, 2016 when Lent was between 20 and 22 years old and the victim was between 3 and 4 years old.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.