Brothers sentenced in federal court for CVS armed robbery that ended in rollover crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers from Goldsboro were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for robbing a Wilmington CVS in 2018.
Justin and Sterling Whitaker were indicted in August of 2019 for conspiracy to rob the CVS, robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. They pleaded guilty to those charges in November of 2019.
Justin was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and Sterling was sentenced to more than ten years in prison.
Wilmington police were called to the CVS on Market Street on February 7, 2018 on a report that three armed men had stolen money from the store. Clerks told investigators the men demanded access to the pharmacy. The suspects put the clerks in the bathroom, stole their cell phones and left the CVS.
Witnesses were able to give a description of a car they saw just before the robbery. When Wilmington police saw a car matching that description, they tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.
The car was observed speeding over 100 miles an hour on Market Street, driving in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic until the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Justin was tased and taken into custody, Sterling was caught a short time later and the third suspect was not apprehended.
