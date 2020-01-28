Wilmington man injured in trooper-involved shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington was injured in a trooper-involved shooting Monday night in Robeson County.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trooper Roderick McDaniel was conducting a roadside safety inspection on a commercial vehicle along Interstate 95 just after 5 p.m.
That's when authorities say 29-year-old Justin Lee Workman, of Wilmington, approached McDaniel with a knife.
The trooper fired his gun when his verbal commands towards Workman were ignored.
Workman was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
McDaniel has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure during any officer-involved shooting.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident at the request of the Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.