TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures planned for Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - In preparation for paving projects scheduled for next month, the Boiling Spring Lakes Public Works Department will be replacing existing steel stormwater pipes under several roadways with larger plastic stormwater pipes.
Sections of roads will need to be closed for this work to be completed.
Here’s the schedule for closures:
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Pine Lake Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Floral/Bordeaux Lane
- Thursday, Jan. 30 – Pine Lake Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Floral/ Bordeaux Lane
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Crystal Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Edgewood Rd.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Crystal Rd. from Edgewood Rd. to Prospect Rd.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 – Nassau Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Westwood Rd.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Nassau Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Prospect Rd.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Nassau Rd. from East Boiling Spring Rd. to Prospect Rd.
- Thursday, Feb. 13 – Nassau Rd. from Greenmoss Rd. to Queens Rd.
The roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is subject to change pending weather conditions.
Paving projects on Pine Lake Road, Nassau Road, and Crystal Road are scheduled to begin on Feb. 17.
