Surf City seeks community input on new skate park

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City is looking to get public input on a skate park the town has planned for the community.
“We’re looking to do what’s called a hybrid skate park, which is a pump track and skate park combined” says Chad Merritt with Surf City Parks and Recreation. "A pump track adds the feature like you’re surfing, so you don’t actually have to kick in the waves as you go through, and then it goes into your skate park.
“One of the reasons I’m really excited about it is because the closest skate park is 30-45 minutes away and in the winter there’s not much to do,” says skater Dylan Willis. “If there was one here it would definitely be great. It’s exciting to think about all those people who are going to come out, all the different ages. I’d like to see some little kids get into it more and get better at it.”
To help push the project forward, On Shore Surf Shop owner George Howard is reaching out to the community to get them involved with raising funds. Estimates for the park come in around $250,000.
“We’re not looking to raise all of it, because it’s a big chunk of money,” says Howard. “We’re going to go with grants, try and reach out to the Tony Hawk Foundation. We’re going to take buckets and put it in other surf shops around, we have a few bars on board with it. It’s pretty cool to have the community behind us. The community as a whole is ready for a skate park,” Howard said.
Some of the businesses that are participating include:
- Spinnaker Surf Shop
- The Peak Taphouse and Kitchen
- JM’s Place - Seafood and Grocery
- Inis Spa
- Southern Roots Grille
The town will be holding public meetings February 10 and 12 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Surf City Welcome Center on N. Shore Drive. Each meeting will cover the same material about the new park only, so attendance to only one is necessary.
