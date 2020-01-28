A Space in History: Christina Koch nears return to Earth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been seven months since Christina Koch put Earth in her rear view mirror, realizing a dream that’s been nearly 40 years in the making.
“I have wanted to be an astronaut ever since I was a little girl growing up in North Carolina," Koch said. "Looking up at the night sky from my small town in Eastern North Carolina really helped me ponder kind of the scale of the Universe and that’s what first ignited the fire for me.”
A fire that has put her in orbit longer than expected.
After her mission was extended in April, she broke the record held by retired astronaut Peggy Whitson eight months later for the longest single trip to space by a woman.
“Having the opportunity to do that and to be up here for so long is truly an honor. And Peggy in particular is one of my heroines and she’s been a mentor to me, so it’s a great reminder to try and make her proud,” Koch said.
Breaking the record has put Koch in a special place in history, but she’s quick to tell you she’s just a person who gets to do amazing things who came along at the right time in history to have a spot at the table.
“My class was trained right in step, we were all trained together and we were the first class that was half female and half male,” Koch said. "We were never held to any different standards or expectations and that was the beauty of it.”
While she’s not on Earth, Koch has kept her eye on home - sharing photos on her social media platforms including an out of this world view of her childhood home.
“When the coastal area of North Carolina sort of came into focus around the horizon the first time I saw it, it did take my breath away because suddenly the places that I called familiar, the places that I had seen on a map a million times, picking out where I’m from, the waterways that I would use to find Jacksonville on a map were all there and they were real and not on a paper map or on a computer screen they were on the earth and that was a very poignant moment for me.”
Koch’s ride is scheduled to come to an end on February 6, 2020, after 328 days in space.
“My number one hope for this milestone is that the record is exceeded again as soon as possible because that means we’re continuing to push the boundaries,” Koch said.
Koch told the Associated Press Tuesday she can’t wait to dig into some chips and salsa and go surfing in the Gulf of Mexico.
