A Space in History: Christina Koch nears return to Earth

“When the coastal area of North Carolina sort of came into focus around the horizon the first time I saw it, it did take my breath away because suddenly the places that I called familiar, the places that I had seen on a map a million times, picking out where I’m from, the waterways that I would use to find Jacksonville on a map were all there and they were real and not on a paper map or on a computer screen they were on the earth and that was a very poignant moment for me.”