SBI investigates trooper-involved shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina state trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night in Robeson County, according to authorities.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said the trooper was conducting a roadside safety inspection on a commercial vehicle just after 5 p.m. along Interstate 95, when the trooper was approached by an armed person.
Authorities said the trooper fired his gun when his verbal commands toward the armed person were ignored.
The person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The person’s condition is not known at this time.
The names of those involved are not being released at this time.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident at the request of the Highway Patrol.
The trooper has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure during any officer-involved shooting.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.