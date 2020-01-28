Pilot of Bryant helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog

Gianna Bryant, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, was also killed in the crash. Her dad called her Mambacita. He was Mamba, and she was going to be basketball’s female version of him. She was going to play at Connecticut and head to the WNBA. Her promising life came to a shocking, sudden and sad end Sunday. Everyone who saw her play said she was a promising young star, whose play and tenacity looked a lot like that of her famous father.