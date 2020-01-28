Pair charged for breaking deputy’s hand, assaulting Brunswick Co. law enforcement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been charged for assaulting Brunswick County law enforcement and breaking one deputy’s hand Saturday.
Warrants from the sheriff’s office note the deputy was investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle when he was assaulted. When other deputies arrived on scene, they also sustained various injuries from the suspects.
Carlton Mosley Jr is charged with assault on law enforcement serious injury and resisting a public officer.
Brandon Munn has been charged with resisting a police officer, assault on an officer and booking records also show he faces charges for driving while impaired.
Warrants say both men are accused of breaking one deputy’s right hand and failing to listen to commands from law enforcement. Warrants also note Mosley reportedly punched a second deputy in the body and Munn kicked third deputy in the chest.
Both men are currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center.
