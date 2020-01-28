NHC Board of Education considers resolution to support clean water in schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education members decided to consider a resolution to support clean water measures in schools across the county.
During their meeting, Emily Donovan with Clean Cape Fear proposed that the board do something to help get clean water in schools. Environmental Working Group published a study recently after testing for PFAS in water systems around the country. Brunswick County topped the list with Wilmington coming in fifth.
Donovan said 29 schools in New Hanover County get their water from the Sweeney Water Treatment plant which has tested positive for PFAS. CFPUA is currently working on a plan to reduce the chemicals in the water there, but it will take time.
Until something more permanently is done, Donovan asked that the board reach out to state legislatures about funding for an interim solution to provide clean water to students.
The board decided to consider a resolution to support clean water measures across those schools in the county.
The next New Hanover County Board of Education meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.