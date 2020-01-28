Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BLOOMBERG-SUPER-TUESDAY
Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — When the leading Democratic presidential candidates marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by linking arms and marching through South Carolina, Michael Bloomberg was nowhere near the early primary state. Instead he was in Arkansas, which votes March 3. The decision illustrates the parallel race Bloomberg is running to try to capture the Democratic nomination for president. He's bypassing the first four voting states to focus on the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. It's a nontraditional approach that has never been successful. But Bloomberg has already spent more than $200 million on ads, 10 times the leading candidates, and voters are noticing.
WOMAN STRANGLED
Arrest made in pregnant South Carolina woman's strangulation
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with murder in the slaying nearly five years ago of a pregnant South Carolina woman who was found strangled in her home. Warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division say 28-year-old Brandon Maddox broke into 20-year-old Erika Spencer's home near Spartanburg in May 2015 and raped and choked her. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office initially ruled that Spencer died of natural causes, but 11 months after her death, changed its ruling to homicide. The warrants did not give a motive for the killing. Records show Maddox was convicted and sent to state prison for nearly four years on unrelated charges last May.
POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Deputies shoot at SC man who fired into girlfriend's home
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired a gun into his girlfriend's home has been wounded by police officers who shot him during a gun battle. Lancaster County deputies say 33-year-old Joshua Hendricks III briefly held his girlfriend, her mother and her 2-year-old son hostage before they slipped out of the Indian Land home Friday night. Investigators say after the three escaped, deputies rushed in to arrest Hendricks, who fired at them. The deputies were not hit. Authorities say Hendricks was wounded in the extremities. He was released from the hospital Saturday and was charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence and several other charges.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Woman behind 'fired up' Obama campaign chant backs Steyer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina woman credited with creating a memorable slogan and chant that epitomized Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign has endorsed Tom Steyer's presidential bid. The billionaire climate activist’s campaign told The Associated Press on Monday that Edith S. Childs is endorsing Steyer’s effort. Childs is a member of the Greenwood County Council. She said in a new television ad that she sees Steyer as the best possible candidate to defeat President Donald Trump. Childs says Democrats “need something different to beat Trump.” She says, "Steyer can bring it. Watch out -- my guy Tom is fired up, and Trump’s got to go.”
AP-US-BAR-SHOOTING-SOUTH-CAROLINA
2 arrested in SC bar shooting that killed 2 and wounded 4
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have arrested two suspects in a weekend shooting that killed two people and wounded several others at a South Carolina bar. Police in Hartsville say Darius Grant Dickey is charged with four counts of attempted murder and five other charges. A second suspect is in custody, but that person's name was not immediately released. Authorities say two people were killed and four wounded in the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville. Investigators have released little information about what led to the gunfire. Authorities identified the two men killed as 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson.
DEAD-MALNOURISHED COWS
Deputies: Dead and malnourished cows found, man charged
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been accused of having a dozen malnourished cows and improperly burying several cows that had recently died. News outlets report 81-year-old David Walker turned himself in Saturday to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Animal Control received information and searched a property earlier this month. The sheriff's office says a search warrant led officials to take 12 cows from the property to a clinic. Animal Control also found six cows that had not been properly buried. Walker was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.