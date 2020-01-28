Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LYNCHING SURVIVOR-HOME
$20K raised to help man who survived 1952 lynching attempt
APEX, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who survived an attempted lynching in 1952 has been helped by hundreds of people to move to a new home Tuesday so a highway can be expanded. News outlets report 87-year-old Lynn Council plans to move into a new house in Apex after living in his current home for over 60 years. The state recently bought his home to complete the NC-540 highway expansion. He had a $20,000 federal home repair loan that still needed to be paid because he was moving. Donations to an online fundraiser exceeded $21,000 by early Tuesday morning.
AIRPORT WORKER KILLED
Charlotte airport worker's family sues over his death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a man who died in a baggage vehicle accident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2019 is suing the city of Charlotte and American Airlines. The Charlotte Observer reports a Texas law firm filed the lawsuit last month on behalf of the parents of Kendrick Hudson. Police said last August that Hudson was transporting baggage on an airport vehicle called a tug when he made a hard right turn to avoid hitting luggage that had fallen on the tarmac, but the tug hit it and rolled over.
TROOPER SHOOTS ARMED PERSON
Official: North Carolina trooper shot armed person on I-95
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a state trooper shot an armed person on the side of an interstate. News outlets report the trooper was performing a roadside safety inspection Monday on I-95 in Robeson County when a person not involved with the inspection approached. The trooper told the armed person to stop. The commands were ignored. The trooper shot the armed person and that person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person's condition is unknown. Neither the armed person nor the trooper have been identified. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.
READING PROGRAM
New temporary contract for NC school reading tests OK'd
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina government's information technology chief has signed off on a new short-term contract for a vendor to carry out public school reading tests. Eric Boyette agreed to the $929,000 contract between the Department of Public Instruction and Istation late last week. That came one day after he canceled a previous emergency contract entered into with the company by state school Superintendent Mark Johnson. Boyette says Johnson should have sought permission from his office for the initial contract but didn't. The actions are part of lengthy administrative challenge over how to test students under North Carolina's Read to Achieve Law.
SEX ASSAULT-SUSPECT RELEASED
Man accused in assault of four women, teen, out of jail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of kidnapping and assaulting four women and a teenage girl has been released from jail after a judge relaxed the conditions of his bond. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 33-year-old Michael Dean Myers had been jailed since 2018 on a $5.5 million secured bond. But a judge recently changed the bond's conditions, and Myers was able to walk out of a jail with a promise that he will appear in court. Authorities say that in 2018 Myers grabbed a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragged her to his car and forced her to perform a sex act on him.
FAMILY KILLED
Authorities: N Carolina man killed wife, 3 children, self
VANCEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina family of five was killed by a man who shot his wife, three young children and their dog before shooting himself in the head. Media outlets report that Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes provided details Monday about the deaths of the family in Vanceboro. The bodies were discovered Friday after a family member told authorities that she had been unable to contact the family since Wednesday evening. Killed were 26-year-old April Ireland; 8-month-old Caroline; 4-year-old Michael; and 3-year-old Bryson. Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Ireland killed his family and himself.
FUEL SPILL-CRASH
Officials: Overturned tanker causes 'major fuel spill'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina fire department says there has been a major fuel spill after a tractor trailer overturned. News outlets report a driver ran a stop sign and hit the fuel truck Sunday night in Charlotte. The truck turned over on its side as a result of the crash. It's unclear exactly how much fuel has spilled. Officials closed a road near Interstate 485 to clean up the spill. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The driver of the tractor trailer is being treated for injuries not considered life threatening. The condition of the other driver wasn't immediately reported.
CHICKEN FARM FIRES
34K chickens die in farm fires in North Carolina, Virginia
FULKS RUN, Va. (AP) — Investigators think up to 34,000 chickens were killed during two separate poultry farm fires in North Carolina and Virginia within a day of each other. Rockingham County Fire and Rescue officials say a fire in Fulks Run, Virginia, killed an estimated 24,000 chickens on Friday. Firefighters contained the barn blaze, but the structure was destroyed. The Forbush Volunteer Fire chief says approximately 10,000 chickens were killed at a poultry house in North Carolina just one day prior. Crews responding to the Yadkinville farm on Thursday discovered fire spreading near the feed silos. The fires appear to be unrelated and no workers were injured in either.