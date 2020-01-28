Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of East Surry and Charlotte Vance linebacker Power Echols are The Associated Press offensive and defensive prep football players of the year in North Carolina for the 2019 season. It marked the second straight year that Echols has been named the state's top defensive player by the AP. Vance's Glenwood Ferebee was named the AP coach of the year after joining Echols and AP all-state defensive back Marqui Lowery in leading the Cougars to their first state title in school history. Echols was the only unanimous selection to the 31-player team, while Weddington had a state-best three all-state picks.