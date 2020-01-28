First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonable Tuesday, late-week changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert forecast for Tuesday features generous sunshine right up to the 5:37 sunset. Amid light offshore breezes, afternoon temperatures are likely to crest in the middle and upper 50s, which is very close to average for the Cape Fear Region for late January.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast headlines include seasonable coolness plus a couple transient rain chances: 40% Wednesday night to 20% Thursday morning and 60% Friday night to 40% Saturday morning. Winter weather appears unlikely for the eastern Carolinas but this will be monitored just in case.
