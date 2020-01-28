Developer wants to build townhouses in Monkey Junction area

Plans call for a six buildings consisting of a total of 22 townhouses at the corner of S. College Road and Hidden Valley Road. (Source: Design Solutions)
By WECT Staff | January 28, 2020 at 6:32 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:32 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is looking to build townhouses in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington.

Plans call for a six buildings consisting of a total of 22 townhouses at the corner of S. College Road and Hidden Valley Road.

The project would require a conditional zoning district approval from New Hanover County.

A community meeting on the project will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Wilmington Shrine Club located at 4510 S. College Road.

