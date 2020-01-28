Deputies searching for missing teen who may be with non-custodial father

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old boy they believe may be with his father who does not have custody of him.
Deputies are searching for 14-year-old Samuel Strang, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
He is believed to be with his biological father, Dewey Strang, Jr., in violation of a South Carolina Family Court order granting sole custody to the teen’s mother.
Samuel Strang is 5-foot-10, weighs 215 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Antonio said his hair is several inches longer than it appeared in the Feb. 2019 photo that deputies provided.
Dewey Strang, Jr., is 48 years old, stands 5-foot-10, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.