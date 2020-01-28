COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to add a new cozy carpet

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A cozy classroom carpet — that’s what Mrs. Hewlett of Cape Fear Elementary School is hoping to get for her students.
Hewlett’s class is full of 21 energetic five and six year old boys and girls who work better when they can spread out on the carpet, instead of sitting at tables.
“We spend most of our day on the carpet reading stories, singing songs, doing silly dances, playing games, working on centers or in partners,” Hewlett posted on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
The carpet they currently use is old and has been moved from room to room over the years. Hewlett wants to get a new colorful carpet, featuring the alphabet.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the carpet and deliver it to the school.
