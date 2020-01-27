Worker killed instantly after 3,000 pound pipe falls off truck in Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Texas died in Topsail Beach Monday when a pipe used for beach renourishment fell from a truck.
Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase confirms 47-year-old Roberto Gonzalez Jr. died after being struck by the 3,000 pound pipe near South Anderson Blvd. and Drum Avenue.
“This was a tragic unfortunate accident and our hearts and prayers go out to all involved,” said Chief Gervase.
Officials have not commented on what caused the pipe to fall from the truck.
WECT has reached out to OSHA for more information.
