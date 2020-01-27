League of Women Voters celebrates 100 year anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear (LWVLCF) celebrated their 100th anniversary, a few days early, along with the passage of the 19th amendment. The actual date anniversary date is February 14th.
“We’re excited that we’re 100 years old and women can vote for the past 100 years, but were also celebrating the fact that women and men have been working to enfranchise all people and had to work hard to do that,” says LWV of the Lower Cape Fear President, Clarice Reber. "Many people were not enfranchised until 1965 until the passage of the voters right act and celebrating the fact that we’re still working hard to enfranchise all people. It’s one of our major goals and objectives.”
The LWVLCF along with members of the community listened to the history of the league and the suffragists, as well as other events they have planned for the next several months.
One of the biggest things they pushed is the importance of voting in the younger generation as well.
“You need to vote. You need to vote for a lot of reasons. You need to vote because your voice, does count," says Reber. "Many people think well it doesn’t matter I’m just one vote but if a lot of people feel that way it doesn’t happen. The people that vote the most are my age [seniors]. We have a certain perceptive on life. Do you want your country run only on the perspective of only certain people. You need to have your voice and what you think is appropriate for our county to be doing and I think if you don’t vote than your voice doesn’t count.”
