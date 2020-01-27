Landmark resolution on Gen X passed by county soil and water conservation district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A resolution addressing GenX has passed at an annual meeting of the NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
The New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors presented a resolution to address GenX and other PFAS chemicals at the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ annual meeting, held earlier this month in Charlotte.
Its the first local resolution considered and passed by the state organization and the first time GenX and PFAS have been formally addressed by the group at the state level.
The resolution from the New Hanover County Board of Supervisors requests that all government agencies involved in maintaining safe drinking water follow the “Precautionary Principle." The precautionary principle states officials should resist introducing a new product or process if the ultimate effects are disputed or unknown. It also puts the burden of proof on the discharge to make a case on why the substance is safe.
The resolution also called for a list of industrial synthetic compounds that have been discharged into the environment, for the state to establish enforceable requirements banning the release of PFAS compounds and asked for “adequate funding” to be allocated to ensure groups comply with the rules.
“This is an important step forward as our state level Soil and Water staff will now be lobbying state legislators to bring attention and action to the PFAS issue we are experiencing in Southeastern North Carolina,” said New Hanover County Board of Supervisors member Evan Folds.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.