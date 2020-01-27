First Alert Forecast: dry, sunny and seasonable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! You can catch the seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here or, remember, anytime you please, tap into a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
On the temperature side of the forecast spectrum: seasonably chilly numbers are likely. For example, Monday ought to have a high in the upper 50s and the target for Monday night is upper 30s. Mechanisms are in-place to keep values like this unusually consistent for many of the next several days, too.
On the precipitation side: expect varying day-to-day rain odds. A few scattered, light, and transient showers are possible Monday, but Tuesday will have a bright skies and 0% rain chances. Despite the aforementioned chill, odds for any major snow or ice systems in the long-range appear slim right now.
Thank you for your trust and have a great week!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.