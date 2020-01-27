Evening of culinary delights helps to make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wish Upon a Chef, an event that includes culinary delights from more than a dozen regional chefs, will make sure wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.
Wish Upon a Chef benefits Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, which grants wishes for children in 49 counties.
The event, Thurs., Jan. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. at UNCW’s Burney Center, is in its fourth year.
Guests can enjoy sampling four courses of food from all 16 chefs.
Tickets are available here.
Organizers are also looking for more volunteers for the event.
Make-A-Wish is the largest wish granting organization in the world.
The organization grants wishes for children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years of age facing medical conditions that have put the child’s life in danger.
Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina grants about 200 wishes each year.
More than 370 wishes are waiting to be granted for eligible children.
