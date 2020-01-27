Enjoy a 70’s dance party fundraiser for Access of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington, a nonprofit organization helping hundreds of children and adults living with physical, intellectual, and invisible disabilities.
The group hosts events on the 33,000 square foot rubberized Miracle Field to allow children and adults to experience adapted sports, recreation and fitness, often for the very first time! Families also utilize the Kiwanis Miracle Playground, the largest wheelchair accessible playground in NC, which has become a benchmark for accessible playgrounds across the region!
Edward Teach Brewery is hosting a 70′s dance party fundraiser for Access of Wilmington. The event is January 31st.
Dress to Impress to get through the velvet ropes and get ready to boogie in remaking the ’70s with three DJs, center bar, VIP Lounge, bell bottoms, big hair and tons of fun. Cash prizes will be awarded to Best Dressed and Best Dance Couple.$35 Advanced Tickets, $45 Ticket at the Door & $50 VIP Tickets (Only 50 Available). Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Edward Teach’s favorite organization Miracle League of Wilmington.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.