Enjoy a 70’s dance party fundraiser for Access of Wilmington

Dress to Impress to get through the velvet ropes and get ready to boogie in remaking the ’70s with three DJs, center bar, VIP Lounge, bell bottoms, big hair and tons of fun. Cash prizes will be awarded to Best Dressed and Best Dance Couple.$35 Advanced Tickets, $45 Ticket at the Door & $50 VIP Tickets (Only 50 Available). Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Edward Teach’s favorite organization Miracle League of Wilmington.