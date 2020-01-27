Downed power pole slowing traffic on South College Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A single car accident may impact traffic overnight Sunday into Monday morning after a driver hit a power pole, leaving power lines hanging low over the roadway.
It happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South College Road and Pine Valley Drive.
Crews on the scene say the driver is expected to be okay.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
We’re told police are waiting on crews to remove the vehicle and on crews to repair the power lines.
Power has been cut to the lines, which may be affecting homes and businesses in the area.
It could take 4-5 hours to repair.
As of 11:30 p.m., most traffic is able to move through the area.
However, no high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers are able to pass through because of the low hanging power lines.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
