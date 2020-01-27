Concert event brings together rap and R&B artists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A variety show will bring rap and R&B artists to the stage for a competition.
The “Hot on Da Block Winter Concert” is Fri., Jan. 31 at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.
Organizers want the event to have the feel of America’s Got Talent meeting P Diddy’s Starmaker.
Justin Case, whose stage name is Rapping Grandpa, said he will give part of the money from ticket sales to charity, including the Boys and Girls Club and the New Hanover County Drug Treatment Court, which he said helped him when he was homeless and addicted to drugs.
There will be some adult content so the concert is rated PG 13.
Tickets are available here.
