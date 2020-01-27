Community invited to forum on Black History Month & MLK Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A discussion on the history of Wilmington’s African-American community during the Civil Rights Movement and issues facing the black community now is planned for Wed., Jan. 29.
CastleBranch, a company that provides background screening to over two-thirds of the country’s colleges and universities, as well as to thousands of hospitals and employers nationwide, will host the community discussion and forum at its office at 1844 Sir Tyler Drive in Wilmington.
According to a press release from CastleBranch, the forum will be an opportunity to gain insight into the progress individuals and groups are making with fighting systemic racism in the Wilmington, converse candidly with community leaders, and form meaningful connections with fellow attendees.
“America has a difficult history when it comes to race, but just because something is difficult doesn’t mean we should run from it,” said Brett Martin, CEO and founder of CastleBranch. “This is our opportunity to come together as a community to address a difficult history head-on, to celebrate the achievements of African Americans in their fight for equality, and to forge a new path where we are united in building a better Wilmington for all.”
Cedric Harrison, founder of the nonprofit organization Support the Port, Inc., will be one of the guest speakers.
Kenneth Chestnut, Commissioner for the Wilmington Housing Authority and mentor at Williston Middle School through 100 Black Men of America, will also speak at the event.
