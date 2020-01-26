Short term housing talks renew in Brunswick County

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Alderman are set to have a conversation with the public, Monday on short term housing in the city.
“We are looking towards an ordinance that will allow the economic advantage,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. "But also we keep our quaint village atmosphere.
A few complaints have already risen over the years in the forms of parking and safety, Hatem said. Occupancy tax is also a big concern, whether homeowners that rent out using Aribnb or VRBO are actually paying what they should be.
The meeting will merely be a discussion on policy and procedure to see if there are any improvements to be made. No votes or any action will be taken.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall
