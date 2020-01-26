Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TRIPLE MURDER-ARREST
1 arrested, another sought in SC triple murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another in a triple murder in South Carolina. WCSC-TV reports Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says deputies arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington, of St. Stephen, and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey, of Summerville. Washington has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 23-year-old Martice Green, 22-year-old Desmond Williams and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs who were found in a car in a field in Pineville on Monday. All three of the victims were from St. Stephen.
FATAL SHOOTING-ARRESTS
2 SC teens accused of murder of man found slain in car
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody accused in the fatal shooting of a South Carolina man earlier this month. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the arrests of a 17-year-old boy and Albertina Hattie Jolera Bennett, 18. They each face charges of murder in the death of Thomas Keitt Jr., 55, of Elgin, The State reported. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney who could comment on their behalf. The sheriff's office did not say whether the younger suspect would be charged as an adult.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
As SC Senate education debate meanders, House takes action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House isn't just sitting around doing nothing with education this session. House member say they're watching the Senate, which spent its week debating a bill to overhaul public education without reaching a conclusion. In the meantime, the House Education and Public Works committee passed a bill Wednesday that reduces the number of statewide standardized tests. It also requires districts to inform parents about each test and send results to teachers and home with students within a week. House leaders say they'll try to pass more smaller, targeted bills, especially if the Senate fails to pass their massive proposal.
DMV CLOSES-FLOODING
Rising seas flood roads and force coastal SC DMV to move
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A driver's license office along the South Carolina coast is closing next month in part because increasing flooding from the sea is closing nearby streets needed for road tests. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the state Department of Motor Vehicles says it will close its Lockwood Boulevard branch in downtown Charleston near the Ashley River in mid-February. The building is in an area especially susceptible to flooding as rising sea levels cause more problems. The National Weather Service reported a downtown Charleston tidal gauge went above flood level 89 times in 2019. That shattered the record of 58 times in 2015.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Democratic race in Iowa heats up as caucus approaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic presidential race in Iowa is heating up and more volatile than ever as the kickoff caucuses approach a week from Monday. Candidates raced back from a break in the impeachment trial in Washington. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts picked up a coveted endorsement from The Des Moines Register. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, showed renewed strength and predicted victory in the state. Joe Biden, collected an endorsement from the Sioux City Journal and got backing from another Iowa member of Congress. And Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, sought to position himself above the partisan fray.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS
Democrats struggle to build broad support on eve of voting
OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — With Iowa caucus voting just over a week away, each of the Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates has glaring holes in his or her political bases. The gaps raise questions about the candidates' ability to build a coalition like the one Barack Obama built. The Democratic Party's last successful nominee relied largely on three core groups: young people, minorities and working-class whites. Polling and interviews with campaign officials suggest each of the leading Democratic candidates is showing weakness with one or more of those groups. That is concerning to Democratic officials who, above all, want to defeat President Donald Trump.