Sources confirm Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 41

Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision)
By WECT Staff | January 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 3:17 PM

(WECT) - According to TMZ and several other sources, legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Kobe Bryant was on the helicopter at the time of the crash and firefighters have said that there were no survivors.

This comes just one day after LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time points scoring list in the NBA.

This is an ongoing development and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

