Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak by beating Miami 94-71 on Saturday. Hall of Fame UNC coach Roy Williams earned his 880th career victory to pass late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the men’s Division I list. Freshman Armando Bacot added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for UNC, which had lost six straight league games for the first time in program history. Miami played without Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty due to injuries. Isaiah Wong had 19 points to lead Miami.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Gene Corrigan, the former NCAA president who also helped change the look of college sports as Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and Notre Dame and Virginia athletic director, died early Saturday. He was 91. The ACC said Saturday that Corrigan died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Chen soared far above the ice and the competition to win the short program at nationals. He set a personal best as well. Chen hasn't lost an event since he struggled in the 2018 Olympics short program. In pairs, Alexa and Chris Knierim won their third U.S. crown even though they were second in the free skate behind Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson's U.S. record score. Madison Chock and Evan Bates took the ice dance gold for their second title.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Cardinals pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half. Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado finished with 24 points, tied a school record with eight steals, and was active on defense in the closing seconds, getting a pair of takeaways that led to four quick points in Georgia Tech's 64-58 upset win over North Carolina State. The Yellow Jackets won despite not having leading scorer Michael Devoe, who missed the game with an apparent foot injury, and N.C. State, which began the day tied for fourth place in the ACC, had its three-game win streak snapped. C.J. Bryce, the Wolfpack's leading scorer, had no points and didn't take a shot in the second half.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fedora was an offensive analyst for Texas this past season. He started his college coaching career at Baylor from 1991-96, including head coach Grant Teaff's final two seasons with the Bears. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda also announced Saturday the retention of four staff members who had been with coach Matt Rhule all three years before he went to the NFL's Carolina Panthers. They include Joey McGuire, the associate head coach who served as interim head coach.