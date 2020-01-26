First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool temps to close out January

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you!I Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far, especially with all of yesterday’s sunshine!
Plenty of Carolina blue skies are in the works, but note, temperatures will be cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Perfect day for running errands or enjoying any outdoor activities!
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Note a quick chance for a few showers as you head back off to work and school Monday and elevated rain odds again by the close of the week. Remember, you can grab a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.