First Alert Forecast: Few showers to start the week, mainly dry & seasonable for the rest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you!I Hope you are enjoying this BEAUTIFUL weekend so far, with all of this sunshine!
Through the rest of the evening, clouds will start to move in and fill up the sky through tomorrow evening. Bring a rain jacket to work with you tomorrow. You may run into a few showers through the day, but nothing that’s going to be an all day event or washout by any means!
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. After Monday, much of the week ahead is filled with sunshine so grab your shades! Remember, you can grab a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your free WECT Weather App!
