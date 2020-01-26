Drivers cut from vehicle after Saturday crash in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Saturday afternoon accident forces first responders to extricate the drivers from the vehicles.
Whiteville Police officers responded to Highway 701 near Talbot Street around 4 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash.
The crash involved two vehicles, both with extensive damage. Drivers of both vehicles had to be cut from the wreckage by the Whiteville Fire Department using rescue equipment.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No word on the extent of injuries or the identities of the occupants of the vehicles.
