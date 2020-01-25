YMCA program for amputees helps Wilmington runner train for Boston Marathon

"Exercise for All is a free program designed for amputees at any stage of their recovery. The program seeks to provide amputees with facility access, group instruction, and wellness opportunities in a supportive, fun atmosphere. In addition to YMCA Health and Wellness Staff, clinicians will be present at meetings to assist with bridging the gap between the clinical setting and active daily living (ADL). The YMCA offers adaptive equipment, knowledgeable staff, and accessible facilities. Cheerleaders welcome! Spouses, Friends, Older Children/Grandchildren are welcome to attend and participate as part of the program,” the YMCA’s website notes.