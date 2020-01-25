YMCA program for amputees helps Wilmington runner train for Boston Marathon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Marc Dunshee is determined. He’s a 42-year-old amputee who’s not letting that minor detail get in the way of his dream of running the Boston Marathon.
“I’m training hard” says Dunshee. “Running, swimming, cycling, you name it. I’m doing four to six miles, four days a week, and on Mondays I make a long run, anywhere from 10 to 20 miles.”
You’ll catch Marc at the Nir Family YMCA at any given time. The "Y" actually has a new program specifically designed for amputees.
"Exercise for All is a free program designed for amputees at any stage of their recovery. The program seeks to provide amputees with facility access, group instruction, and wellness opportunities in a supportive, fun atmosphere. In addition to YMCA Health and Wellness Staff, clinicians will be present at meetings to assist with bridging the gap between the clinical setting and active daily living (ADL). The YMCA offers adaptive equipment, knowledgeable staff, and accessible facilities. Cheerleaders welcome! Spouses, Friends, Older Children/Grandchildren are welcome to attend and participate as part of the program,” the YMCA’s website notes.
Lori Campbell is the Y’s Healthy Living Engagement Coordinator. She says she’s been so impressed by Marc’s drive and progress.
“It’s not just the physical side of missing a limb, it’s about being and feeling different” says Campbell. “They don’t have to give up things they used to do or still want to do, just because they lost a limb.”
“I never looked back” says Dunshee. “You’ve just got to do it.”
Dunshee plans to be at WECT’s Get Fix with 6 Expo downtown on Saturday, January 25. “I just want to blend in with the crowd.”
It will be a good race to help prep for the Boston Marathon, this upcoming April. Dunshee has a little advice for anyone still on the fence about making a commitment to getting in better shape in 2020.
“There’s help out there, people will help you” says Dunshee. “Put your best foot forward and you can’t get mad at yourself if you just try.”
The Exercise For All program is free and you don’t have to be a YMCA member to participate.
The group meets from 2 pm to 3:30 pm on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.