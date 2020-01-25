Half a billion dollars in lottery money still up for grabs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jackpots in North Carolina’s Powerball and Mega Millions games are growing!
"Both of these jackpots are life-changing,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “In North Carolina, we’ve already seen the dream of winning a jackpot come true for seven players. We’d love to make it eight this weekend.”
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a $130 million annuity worth $88.1 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a $373 million annuity worth $253.7 in cash. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since March 2019.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.
