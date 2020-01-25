First Alert Forecast: sunny Sunday with cooler temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far, especially with all this sunshine we’re having today!
Tomorrow will be the same, with plenty of blue Carolina blue sky. But some cooler temperatures! Cooler air will move in overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Perfect day for running errands or enjoying any outdoor activities!
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Note a quick chance for a few showers as you head back off to work and school. And elevated rain odds again by the close of the work week. Remember, you can grab a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your free WECT Weather App!
