’Unmask a Cure’ at Brunswick Relay for Life Masquerade Gala

Lori Parks, chair of the event says she spent 21 days at Duke with her father while he battled kidney cancer. While she was there she met a five year old boy with cancer who lost his hair and thinks about him often "he was there no hair attached to an IV pole in his pajamas singing his ABC’s. After he finished I praised him on a job well done. He responded saying want to hear them again? Of course I said yes, I looked up and saw the mom crying. And this wonderful little boy looked up at me said it’s okay she does this all the time because the doctor told her I would never live long enough to learn my ABC’s, " said Parks.