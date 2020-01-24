UNCW extends alcohol sales to more athletic venues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Board of Trustees on Friday approved the sale of alcohol at additional sporting events on campus.
In a unanimous vote, the sales will now be extended to baseball, softball, and soccer games on-campus under beverage rules similar to Trask Coliseum. Officials hope sales at the added venues will begin in the spring.
For baseball games, sales will begin when the gates open and will stop at the top of the seventh inning, unless there’s a tournament or multiple games. In those instances, sales will cease at the top of the seventh inning of the last game.
Sales at softball games will follow a similar schedule as baseball, except sales will cease at the top of the fifth inning.
For soccer games, sales will begin when gates open and stop at the start of the second half, unless there are two games, in which sales will stop at the start of the second half of the last game.
UNCW will still need approval from the New Hanover County ABC board.
Aramark, the university’s food service provider which handles alcohol sales at Trask Coliseum, will also oversee the sales at the other venues.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.