Sheriff backs resolution to declare ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ in Columbus Co.

“It does not change laws, " Rep. Jones said. "What this does is just reaffirming our rights. Our forefathers were wise enough to put the Bill of Rights, they knew what they had just struggled through and what we may go through again, that the citizens have the right if they’re not happy with their government that they have a voice. And all this does again, is reaffirm on a local level that our local politicians, our county board of commissioners realize that the vast majority of citizens while this does not change the law, reaffirms their right and helps them know that their local government will stand with them if say we face what Virginia’s facing.”