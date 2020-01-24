Sheriff backs resolution to declare ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ in Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff Jody Greene is throwing his support for a state representative who is asking Columbus County Commissioners to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Rep. Brenden Jones appeared before the board Tuesday with the resolution he’d like to see passed.
“It does not change laws, " Rep. Jones said. "What this does is just reaffirming our rights. Our forefathers were wise enough to put the Bill of Rights, they knew what they had just struggled through and what we may go through again, that the citizens have the right if they’re not happy with their government that they have a voice. And all this does again, is reaffirm on a local level that our local politicians, our county board of commissioners realize that the vast majority of citizens while this does not change the law, reaffirms their right and helps them know that their local government will stand with them if say we face what Virginia’s facing.”
Virginia legislators are considering “red flag” laws that would give authorities the right to temporarily seize firearms from someone believed to be a threat to themselves or to others.
Jones says he’d be in favor of passing such Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions as he’s put forth in Columbus County in all 100 North Carolina counties. There is currently an online petition for support through Change.org.
“We must stand strong for our rights -- because once a right is taken away, that right is eroded and you will never get it back,” Jones said.
Such resolutions would act as a formal statement to make sure the rights of responsible gun owners are not restricted.
“I stand firm with the Second Amendment. I think that this document Rep. Jones presented to them is a great thing and we should be behind it 100 percent, it just puts us in the forefront, letting the government know we will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens -- legal action -- I’m not for taking people’s guns,” Sheriff Jody Greene said.
Greene wants to see North Carolina invest more money in mental healthcare.
“The problem is not the gun, the problem is the person holding the gun. We need to put more money in North Carolina in mental health, that’s the problem. I have a gun right here," Greene said, revealing his service revolver on his belt. "It’s the person holding the gun. That gun will not go off unless I make it go off.”
Sheriff Greene believes Columbus County Commissioners will pass the resolution. The board’s next meeting is on February 3.
Jones also represents Robeson County and says he’ll be presenting a similar resolution there next month.
Several counties in North Carolina have passed second amendment sanctuary resolutions including Cabarrus, Cleveland, Catawba and Union counties.
WECT has reached out to local officials in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen and Pender counties for information on any other petitions or resolutions being considered.
In Brunswick County, we’re told:
Brunswick County is aware of a petition being distributed. The Board of Commissioners briefly discussed considering a resolution during the Jan. 21 meeting. A potential resolution has not been drafted or scheduled for a future meeting as of today. (1/23/20)
In New Hanover County, we’re told:
New Hanover County staff is in receipt of a recent request to declare this a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county. At this time the Board of Commissioners have not discussed this request or the online petition. (1/23/20)
Additional responses will be added to this story.
