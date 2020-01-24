One person dies in Onslow County apartment fire

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead after an early morning apartment fire.
Emergency officials confirmed to WITN that it happened at Hinson Arms Apartments on Richlands Highway just after 1 a.m. The apartment complex is just outside Jacksonville on U.S. 258/NC 24.
Investigators are not releasing that person's identity, pending notification of family members. They say another victim was taken to the Naval Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Twelve apartments were damaged or destroyed. Deputies say four of those apartments were vacant.
The ATF, SBI, Jacksonville Fire Marshal, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Emergency Management, Onslow County Fire Marshal, and State Fire Marshal are all on scene.
