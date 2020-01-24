NHC schools presents Minority and Women-Owned Business Fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County schools held the second annual Minority and Women-Owned Business Fair, an outreach event that opens the door for entrepreneurs to network and create business connections with the school system.
Eddie Anderson, Assistant Superintendent of New Hanover county schools explained that the event is “a meet and greet and a good opportunity to put names and faces together and learn about the opportunities and various services that our minority community have to offer.”
The fair originally catered mostly to construction contractors but this year’s event has quickly grown to include other firms such as maintenance operations, transportation, child nutrition, technology, and purchasing departments.
Harry Dorsey, an electrical contractor and the owner of Carolina Communications, owes much of his personal success to outreach events like these. He points out that these kinds of business fairs “instill in each one of us the attitude that it is now possible to succeed when it wasn’t possible years ago by providing the opportunity to receive contracts.”
After observing the growth between this event and last year’s event, Dorsey said "i’m just elated, just to be able to have them have this seminar because this is where you’ve got to get started, a minority subcontractor has to have confidence that what they see here is where it begins.”
Noting that the event is rapidly expanding, Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson believes that the growth will not be slowing down anytime soon.
“Everyone’s been looking forward to doing this in the future with joining up with some other agencies, perhaps the county, the city, the hospital, UNCW, so we’re going to be looking at our other partner agencies to see what we can put together. Make it even bigger and better,” Anderson said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.