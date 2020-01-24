N.C. deputies seize 40 dogs, charge woman with cruelty to animals

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after deputies reportedly seized 40 dogs in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs were seized from locations in Lumberton and St. Pauls on Jan. 17.
Janice Maxine Brown, 55, was arrested by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
The dogs were placed in the custody of veterinarians throughout the county. Deputies say the animals will not be euthanized and are not up for adoption at this time.
Brown was given a $5,000 secured bond.
If you have any additional information on the case, call the RCSO at 910-671-3170.
