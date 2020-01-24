Man accused of kidnapping in Columbus County arrested in S.C.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Jaide Devon Mackenzie Harvey, 23, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
January 24, 2020

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Columbus County has been arrested in South Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman in the area of Shade Fisher Road in Columbus County was reportedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Jan. 14, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office said it was able to locate the victim and the suspect with the help of Horry County Police Department and the Loris Police Department.

