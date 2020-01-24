Law enforcement looking for Brunswick Co. man missing for over a month

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 54-year-old Paul Deloach was last heard from on Dec. 14. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | January 24, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 5:56 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for more than a month.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 54-year-old Paul Deloach was last heard from on Dec. 14.

Deloach resides on Holden Beach Road and possibly is driving a 2002 dark blue or black Chevy S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.

***MISSING*** Paul Deloach 54YOA B/M 6’00” Last heard from on December 14th. Resides on Holden Beach Rd. Possibly...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 23, 2020

