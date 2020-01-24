Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WORLD'S WORST CAT-ADOPTION
Animal shelter says "world's worst cat" is up for adoption
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina animal shelter says it has the “world's worst cat” available for adoption. Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands. A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least ... HUGS.” It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again ...” The shelter says it's received more than 50 applications to adopt her.
TEACHER PAY IMPASSE
NC teachers want info before responding to pay impasse
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's leading teachers lobbying group is seeking more input from members before determining a response to the extended state budget stalemate. Mark Jewell is president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. He said Thursday that options include a teacher walkout. A caucus within the teacher lobbying group already has been asking teachers how long they'd be willing to stay out of the classroom to get pay raises and benefits. State law says strikes by public employees are illegal. The Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper haven't been able to agree on a two-year spending plan.
WORKPLACE SEXUAL HARASSMENT-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Woman reported sexual harassment, then got fired
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina grocery store worker who says she was fired after reporting sexual harassment at work has filed a lawsuit against the company. The Charlotte Observer reports the 54-year-old woman accuses an Ingles assistant store manager of inappropriate touching and crude comments toward her while on the job. She says the man also repeatedly expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with her. The woman says she reported the behavior to the store manager and was fired. The woman filed the federal lawsuit Friday against the Asheville-based chain for employment discrimination. The supermarket didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
PASTOR-SEX OFFENSES
North Carolina pastor charged with more than 100 sex crimes
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina pastor has been charged with more than 100 felony sex offenses involving three children, who were as young as four years old. The Wilkes County Sheriff's office says 58-year-old Rodney Luffman was arrested without incident at his home. He's a pastor at Open Arms Outreach Ministries in Elkin. Luffman is accused of abusing three victims beginning about 20 years ago, when they ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old. Det. Amanda Boyd said the crimes allegedly continued for 15 years. Luffman remains jailed and it's not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
Early voting means 2020 primary is already here for millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Iowa caucuses haven't yet happened, but millions of Americans are already free to vote. Many of the Super Tuesday states that hold primaries on March 3 offer early voting. That gives campaigns a chance to bank votes before results in the first four voting contests can reshape the trajectory of the race. Early voting began in person last week in Minnesota. California, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas are expected to see a strong early voting turnout, either by mail or in person, when it opens next month.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS REPORT
Governor's panel produces NC school funding improvements
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel that Gov. Roy Cooper formed to help North Carolina comply with landmark legal rulings on public school funding has approved its final report. The ideas the panel backed on Thursday align with many of the recommendations an outside consultant unveiled recently in response to the continuing “Leandro” litigation. The report comes two days after a trial court judge formally endorsed findings from a California-based consultant. The state Supreme Court ruled long ago that children must have the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education," but that efforts to provide that education to poor children were inadequate.
3D GUNS-LAWSUIT
MURDER-SUICIDE-PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND
Police: Man kills pregnant ex-girlfriend and then himself
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and their fetus before killing himself. Waynesville police told news outlets that surveillance footage from a neighbor's camera showed 43-year-old Robert Brian King killing 38-year-old Cynthia Lynn Smith before killing himself on Tuesday. Interim Police Chief Brian Beck says King used a knife in the murder-suicide. Beck says King and Smith had previously been in a romantic relationship. Smith was four months pregnant with a girl she planned to name Riley Quinn Smith, according to police. Prior reports of domestic violence or a restraining against King weren't found.