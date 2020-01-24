Largest home on the Cape Fear River features sweeping waterfront view

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT has been profiling unique homes across southeastern North Carolina in recent weeks.
The largest home on the Cape Fear River, currently for sale, is located at 8660 River Road, Wilmington.
5 bedrooms. 5 ½ baths. 6,324 square feet. Asking price: $3,250,000.
“6,300 square feet is big” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “Just to give you an idea, to walk the wrap around porch of the home is almost one-tenth of a mile.”
The home sits on nearly eight acres and has sweeping views of the river and a 200 foot pier.
“Everything about this home says gracious southern living” says Baylies. “The tree lined drive to the plantation style home, with a grand foyer that directs your attention to the amazing river views, and a grand living room with 40 feet of windows.
