Gas leak prompts evacuations at the Pender County Jail

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Inmates at the Pender County Jail were moved to safer facilities Thursday after a gas leak was reported nearby.
Captain James Rowell with the sheriffs office confirms 911 dispatchers received the call utility crews had cut a natural gas line at the intersection of Walker Street and Wilmington Street around 1:30 p.m.
Businesses and homes in the area were warned about the gas leak and asked to evacuate. A one block radius around the area was blocked off to traffic to ensure drivers in the area were safe.
After consulting with the Burgaw Fire Department, Pender Emergency Management and utility crews, the Pender County Jail was evacuated for the safety of the inmates. According to Captain Rowell, all inmates were taken to various jail facilities without incident.
The Pender County Jail is to reopen after approval from the fire department and utilities.
A message posted on the Town of Burgaw’s Facebook page says the repair will be a lengthy process and is anticipated to continue through the evening hours Thursday.
