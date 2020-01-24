Fitness, Fishing and Fantasy: See what’s happening this weekend

Your Weekend: January 24-26, 2020
By Gabe Ross | January 24, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:20 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey everybody! Hope you’ve had a great week so far. I know it’s been cold, and no, there’s no way I can personally fix that. But if you’re looking for a way to relax, we’ve got you covered. Perhaps you’re looking to flex your competitive muscles. Good news... we’ve got that too!

So, let’s check out some of these events taking place during your weekend:

Get Fit with Race and Wellness Expo

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Coastline Conference Center

COST: Free for the Expo. Additional cost for the 1-mile/5K races

Join WECT and Go Time racing for entertainment, demonstrations, and an avenue to chat with local health professionals to help meet your fitness goals! An untimed 1-mile fun run/walk will take place at 12 p.m. and a timed 5k race

MORE INFORMATION: wect.com/getfit

IN CONCERT: The Malpass Brothers

WHEN: Friday, January 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Thalian Hall

COST: $15-$50

From eastern North Carolina, the music of the Malpass Brothers is steeped in the legacy of Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. & others. You can count on classic country, brand new tunes, traditional gospel and some good-natured ribbing between the two.

MORE INFORMATION: Thalianhall.org

ON STAGE: Beanstalk, The Musical!

WHEN: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Thalian Hall

COST: $10

Based on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack learns lessons in friendship and responsibility when an errant Giant destroys the public portions of his town and steals his multi-talented, tap-dancing cow, Bossy.

MORE INFORMATION: Thalianhall.org.

ON STAGE: Disney Magic Revue

WHEN: Friday, January 24 - Sunday, January 26, 2020

WHERE: Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center

COST: $15

The Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Youth Theatre presents “Disney Magic Revue.” An original musical revue featuring beloved Disney songs that will delight audience members of all ages.

MORE INFORMATION: wilmingtoncommunityarts.org or thalian.org

40th Annual North Carolina Jazz Festival

WHEN: Thursday, January 23 - Saturday, January 25

WHERE: Hotel Ballast

COST: $60 (discounts applicable to students & Active Military

Featuring internationally known jazz musicians from around the world, like Nicki Parrott, Herman Burney, Chuck Redd, Nate Najar; Adrian Cunningham, Champian Fulton, Dion Tucker and more.

MORE INFORMATION: ncjazzfestival.org

15th Annual Dog Fish Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1-8 p.m.

WHERE: Johnnie Mercer’s Fishing Pier - Wrightsville Beach, NC

COST: $5 per rod entry fee / $8 per rod pier fee

Up for some fishing? Come on down here to Johnnie Mercer’s Pier Saturday for the 15th annual Dogfish Tournament.

The fun goes from 1-8 and features prizes for the biggest catches.

There’s a $5.00 tournament entry fee/ per rod cost that will be paid out to the biggest 3 fish and also an $8.00 per/rod cost paid to Johnny Mercers Pier.

Need an added bonus? There will be Girl Scout cookies for sale!

MORE INFORMATION: johnniemercersfishingpier.com and click on “Events.”

LOOKING FOR MORE, OR HAVE AN EVENT OF YOUR OWN?

Head over to wect.com/community/calendar. You’ll find a list of events organized by date, and if you have an event of your own, follow the step-by-step instructions to submit it there, too.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.