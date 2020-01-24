Fitness, Fishing and Fantasy: See what’s happening this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey everybody! Hope you’ve had a great week so far. I know it’s been cold, and no, there’s no way I can personally fix that. But if you’re looking for a way to relax, we’ve got you covered. Perhaps you’re looking to flex your competitive muscles. Good news... we’ve got that too!
So, let’s check out some of these events taking place during your weekend:
Get Fit with Race and Wellness Expo
WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Coastline Conference Center
COST: Free for the Expo. Additional cost for the 1-mile/5K races
Join WECT and Go Time racing for entertainment, demonstrations, and an avenue to chat with local health professionals to help meet your fitness goals! An untimed 1-mile fun run/walk will take place at 12 p.m. and a timed 5k race
MORE INFORMATION: wect.com/getfit
IN CONCERT: The Malpass Brothers
WHEN: Friday, January 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Thalian Hall
COST: $15-$50
From eastern North Carolina, the music of the Malpass Brothers is steeped in the legacy of Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. & others. You can count on classic country, brand new tunes, traditional gospel and some good-natured ribbing between the two.
MORE INFORMATION: Thalianhall.org
ON STAGE: Beanstalk, The Musical!
WHEN: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Thalian Hall
COST: $10
Based on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack learns lessons in friendship and responsibility when an errant Giant destroys the public portions of his town and steals his multi-talented, tap-dancing cow, Bossy.
MORE INFORMATION: Thalianhall.org.
ON STAGE: Disney Magic Revue
WHEN: Friday, January 24 - Sunday, January 26, 2020
WHERE: Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center
COST: $15
The Thalian Association Community Theatre’s Youth Theatre presents “Disney Magic Revue.” An original musical revue featuring beloved Disney songs that will delight audience members of all ages.
MORE INFORMATION: wilmingtoncommunityarts.org or thalian.org
40th Annual North Carolina Jazz Festival
WHEN: Thursday, January 23 - Saturday, January 25
WHERE: Hotel Ballast
COST: $60 (discounts applicable to students & Active Military
Featuring internationally known jazz musicians from around the world, like Nicki Parrott, Herman Burney, Chuck Redd, Nate Najar; Adrian Cunningham, Champian Fulton, Dion Tucker and more.
MORE INFORMATION: ncjazzfestival.org
15th Annual Dog Fish Tournament
WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1-8 p.m.
WHERE: Johnnie Mercer’s Fishing Pier - Wrightsville Beach, NC
COST: $5 per rod entry fee / $8 per rod pier fee
Up for some fishing? Come on down here to Johnnie Mercer’s Pier Saturday for the 15th annual Dogfish Tournament.
The fun goes from 1-8 and features prizes for the biggest catches.
There’s a $5.00 tournament entry fee/ per rod cost that will be paid out to the biggest 3 fish and also an $8.00 per/rod cost paid to Johnny Mercers Pier.
Need an added bonus? There will be Girl Scout cookies for sale!
MORE INFORMATION: johnniemercersfishingpier.com and click on “Events.”
LOOKING FOR MORE, OR HAVE AN EVENT OF YOUR OWN?
Head over to wect.com/community/calendar. You’ll find a list of events organized by date, and if you have an event of your own, follow the step-by-step instructions to submit it there, too.
