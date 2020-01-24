First Alert Forecast: clearing conditions for Get Fit With 6 Race and Wellness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Atmospheric instability and wind shear profiles will be marginally favorable for severe-rated thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. so keep your WECT First Alert Weather App Handy. Following the passage of a cold front, expect continually improving conditions. Just in the nick of time for those running in the Get Fit with 6 Race and Wellness Expo. The Expo is free, but there’s still time to register. Click here to do so.