First Alert Forecast: clearing conditions for Get Fit With 6 Race and Wellness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Atmospheric instability and wind shear profiles will be marginally favorable for severe-rated thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. so keep your WECT First Alert Weather App Handy. Following the passage of a cold front, expect continually improving conditions. Just in the nick of time for those running in the Get Fit with 6 Race and Wellness Expo. The Expo is free, but there’s still time to register. Click here to do so.
Expect weekend rain odds for the afternoon to hover at a slim 10% and 0% for Sunday. Temperatures will bounce around the 50s and 60s during the afternoon amid mostly sunny and clear skies and slide back to the cooler 40s and 30s Saturday and Sunday night.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Note a quick chance for a few showers as you head back off to work and school. and elevated rain odds again by the close of the work week. Remember, you can grab a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your free WECT Weather App!
