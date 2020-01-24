First Alert Forecast: all you need to know about our next rain system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Friday forecast features decent odds for breaking 60 degrees for the first time in many days. Breezes will swing around to southeasterly as clouds build. A rain system is on the way and here is what you ought to know about it…
- Chances you will need the umbrella: 20-30% through early Friday afternoon, 80% Friday evening and Friday night, and then a fleeting 10% first thing Saturday.
- Rain amounts: manageable - around or less than one inch. Wilmington has only had 0.88 inches of rain since January 1 so this system will serve as a nice little soaking.
- Thunder: possible. Atmospheric instability and wind shear profiles will be marginally favorable for severe-rated thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Stay alert.
